Santa Stops In Sparkles Gift Shop for Fundraiser

FREELAND -- Despite the snow, Santa came into Luzerne County Saturday morning on a truck.

He stopped by Sparkles Gift Shop in Freeland to take requests from kids, and of course take pictures.

The kids did some shopping too. It was all put together by the shop's owner and money raised will go to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

"I used to do pediatric home health nursing. I love kids. I love babies, so especially this time of year, for the kids that are sick, it's very touching," said Maryanne Madl, owner of Sparkles Gift Shop.

This is the first year for the fundraiser here in Luzerne County.