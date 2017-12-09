Preparing  for Christmas Cookie Walk in Luzerne County  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP-- Saturday was a good day to stay inside and bake Christmas cookies, but imagine baking 20,000 cookies.

That tall order was the task for parishioners from Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church near Wilkes-Barre.

Saturday was a preparation day for the youth group's annual cookie walk fundraiser.

They baked about 30 different types of treats with plans to sell them next weekend.

To get it all done the youth group called in extra help.

"Our youth, their parents, grandparents, and even parishioners all come together to work on this project, so it's intergenerational and it's just really great around this time of year to be able to work together on our project and really get in the Christmas mood," said Dominick Costantino of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church.

The cookie sale helps send kids and teens to conferences and retreats throughout the year. The sale will be held next Saturday here in Luzerne County.