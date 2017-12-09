Losing six seniors from last season, the Scranton Prep boys basketball team will look to Leo O'Boyle and Wes Simons for leadership this season.
O’Boyle, Simons Ready to Lead Scranton Prep
-
Coaches Vs. Cancer Breakfast
-
Danville And Hazleton Boy’s Basketball Previews-2017-2018 Season
-
Scranton Prep to Face Middletown Again
-
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Advances to District Title Game
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Berwick in Boys Soccer Districts
-
-
Scranton Prep Still Undefeated After Win Over North Pocono
-
Scranton Prep Blanks Wyoming Area 24-0
-
Hazleton Boys Basketball Excited for Season
-
Scranton Prep vs Wallenpaupack girls soccer
-
Abington Heights Runs Away From Holy Cross in Boys Basketball Opener
-
-
Valley View football
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
District Two Cross Country Championships: Boys Champions