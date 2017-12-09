Logan Leiby Commits to Bloomsburg

Posted 7:01 pm, December 9, 2017, by , Updated at 07:03PM, December 9, 2017

Logan Leiby announced his commitment to Bloomsburg University onSsaturday. The Selinsgrove quarterback will stay close to home. Leiby had an unbelievable season for the Seals with over 3700 yards passing with 42 touchdowns and just 14 picks. He has just about every passing record in the book, not just at Selinsgrove, but in District IV.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s