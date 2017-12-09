Logan Leiby Commits to Bloomsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Logan Leiby announced his commitment to Bloomsburg University onSsaturday. The Selinsgrove quarterback will stay close to home. Leiby had an unbelievable season for the Seals with over 3700 yards passing with 42 touchdowns and just 14 picks. He has just about every passing record in the book, not just at Selinsgrove, but in District IV.