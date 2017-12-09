In Your Neighborhood

Holy Trinity Church Christmas Cookie Sale

A Christmas Cookie Sale offers home-baked cookies for the holidays available at Holy Trinity Church on East Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Dec. 23 starting at 9 a.m.  The cookies are sold by the box in pound and half-pound quantities.  On the day of the Cookie Sale, walk-ins are welcome!  The price is $10 per pound box, and $5 for a half-pound box.

Community Christmas Day Breakfast

The annual Christmas Day Breakfast is free of charge, for the elderly, those alone, or in need.  It’s held Monday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on the 3rd floor of the DeNaples Center in Scranton.  No reservation is necessary.  Parking is available on campus at the parking pavilion at Mulberry Street & Monroe Ave.

