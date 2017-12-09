Health Care Help

Posted 6:50 pm, December 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:05PM, December 9, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- Folks got help getting health care coverage Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

Students at Wilkes University guided applicants through the process of signing up for the Affordable Care Act.

Volunteers said a big difference this year that people may not know about, is that the deadline to sign up is about a month earlier than last year.

"This year for the first time the open enrollment period started November 1 and it concludes December 15. We really don't want people who want health care to miss that 15th deadline and think they have until the end of January to get health care," said Tom McHugh of the Advocacy Alliance.

Volunteers here in Wilkes-Barre say even though Obamacare may go away, that would not take effect until 2019.

