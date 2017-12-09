Crestwood Boys Beat Scranton 60-43 in Opener

Posted 11:14 pm, December 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16PM, December 9, 2017

Mike Palmiero scored a game-high 18 points and the Crestwood boys basketball team beat Scranton 60-43 in the season opener for both teams.

