Complete Stranger Donates House To Firefighter Who Lost House In Fire

LEWIS TOWNSHIP -- Christmas came a little early for JJ Lyons and his family.
Last week, Lyons was hunting with family when the Williamsport firefighter got the call that his house near Turbotville was on fire.
“I left the woods to find these guys already there to console and to help,” said Lyons.
The fire, which started in the basement, caused nearly $400,000 in damage.
The fire left the 10-year veteran of the fire department, his wife Jessica, and his 5-year-old daughter Jilline with few options, especially right before the holidays.
“We had no idea what we were going to do or where we were going to go. We didn't know we would be OK,” said Lyons.
That’s where Joe Miller, a total stranger, comes in. His mother passed away earlier this year, and he looking to sell her 1,500-square-foot house.
Miller decided to give it to the Lyons family until they can get back on their feet.
“I told JJ that we can't bring his house back. We can't bring his dog or his cat back but could help him this way and it means a lot for us to do that,” said Miller.
Along with the house, comes Angel the cat. He had been living in the house and now hopes to bring joy to the new family.
Fellow firefighters from the Williamsport Bureau of Fire came to help clean out the house, telling Newswatch 16 it was nothing to help out a brother.
They spent the day renovating the house, ripping out the carpet, and taking furniture from the house.
“This is a brotherhood. This is what we do. Guy gets down, everyone comes together. It's just an unwritten rule of the fire service,” said Joel Shirn.
JJ Lyons said there are still good people in the world.
“It's extremely awesome. It's definitely a huge blessing that Mr. Miller reached out to us and offered up his mother's house,” Lyons said.
Now the Lyons family will have a new home to celebrate Christmas!
16 comments
Elaine
Correction…Juan, you’re not a douche. Uncle Sam is.
Juan
GET IT RIGHT!
Elaine
If anyone bothered to listen to the reporter, or read the article, you’d understand that Mr. Miller did not GIVE the house away. He is letting them LIVE there until their insurance settles with them and they can get on their feet again because the house is currently empty. And Juan…you’re a douche. Get a life.
Uncle sam
It can still be used for a tax write off. A donation is a donation. All donations are legally write offs.
Juan Motime
Not all donations are ‘write offs.’ Check with your tax preparer or read the tax code. Finally, (and thanks Elaine), even if he “gave” the house to him, there are limits.
Juan Motime
No, you’re not the real deal. Check with your CPA. You have no idea what you are talking about. For tax purposes, a gift is anything you give without equitable remuneration. In other words, if you give a nonrelative your house, it is considered a gift unless they give you something in return, and the undying gratitude doesn’t count. What they give you must be equal to the home’s fair market value. If you give them a house worth $300,000 and if they do not give you cash or property worth $300,000 in return, the Internal Revenue Service considers the house a gift, and gifts may have tax consequences for the giver. As of 2012, you can give $13,000 annually to anyone you like, tax-free. If you’re married, you and your spouse can each give $13,000 per person. Unless your $300,000 home has a sizable mortgage against it, giving it away will probably go over these limits.
Yawn.....
Yawn.
jack u
SURE hunting with his family.
Elaine
Loser.
El Ma
What a beautiful thing to do. There really ARE good people out there and this sort of restores my faith in humanity. God bless Mr. Miller.
les
This is special. What a gift!!!
Juan Motime
You’re disgusting.
Uncle sam
No Juan, I’m not disgusting, I’m factual. I just tell it how it is when others are too scared to do so. I’m the real deal, not a phoney.
Grow Up Agitator
You’re just a miserable person.
Uncle sam
Tax write off.
Rita
Very heart warming to hear this.