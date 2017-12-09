Boy Scouts Trained in CPR Certification Class  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- More than 100 Boy Scouts came together in Monroe County Saturday to earn an important merit badge.

The scouts took a CPR certification class at Northampton Community College's Monroe Campus near Tannersville.

The boys, from all levels of scouting, earned a merit badge for participating, but they know they earn a lot more for learning CPR.

"I feel more prepared for any situation that would require something as useful as CPR," said Owen Christian of Stroudsburg

About 125 Boy Scouts took part in the training class.