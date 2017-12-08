Woman Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Ex-Husband

HAZLETON — A woman is charged with trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband and his current wife in Luzerne County.
Police say Agnes Marsicano of Drums contacted a woman trying to set up a hit on her ex-husband. That woman went to police.
Investigators say they have Marsicano recorded on calls first trying to set up the murder of her husband and then his wife.
She even met with them to pay for the crimes this week.
Developing story, check back for updates.
1 Comment
seen it all
What is so wrong with just walking away ? Without kids in the picture there is no reason to even talk again . ( I have one of these Man hating exes )