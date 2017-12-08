Woman Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Ex-Husband

Hazleton Police arrest Agnes Marsicano, 62, of Drums. She is charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/OqYpuQIaA9 — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) December 8, 2017

HAZLETON — A woman is charged with trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband and his current wife in Luzerne County.

Police say Agnes Marsicano of Drums contacted a woman trying to set up a hit on her ex-husband. That woman went to police.

Investigators say they have Marsicano recorded on calls first trying to set up the murder of her husband and then his wife.

She even met with them to pay for the crimes this week.

Developing story, check back for updates.