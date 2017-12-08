PA American Water Bills Rising in the New Year
SCRANTON — According to Pennsylvania American Water customers can expect to see a 9.4% increase in their monthly water bill.
Homes that use 3,600 gallons or more can expect to see an increase of about $5.22 per month.
The changes are expected to take place starting on January 1st.
Scranton and Dunmore customers can also expect the change in their bills but due to a settlement, they will see the lowest monthly bill of any of the company’s wastewater systems.
41.408969 -75.662412