PA American Water Bills Rising in the New Year

Posted 4:27 pm, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:25PM, December 8, 2017

Pennsylvania American Water

SCRANTON — According to Pennsylvania American Water customers can expect to see a 9.4% increase in their monthly water bill.

Homes that use 3,600 gallons or more can expect to see an increase of about $5.22 per month.

The changes are expected to take place starting on January 1st.

Scranton and Dunmore customers can also expect the change in their bills but due to a settlement, they will see the lowest monthly bill of any of the company’s wastewater systems.

More information and for any customer service questions, check out the website here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s