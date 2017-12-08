× PA American Water Bills Rising in the New Year

SCRANTON — According to Pennsylvania American Water customers can expect to see a 9.4% increase in their monthly water bill.

Homes that use 3,600 gallons or more can expect to see an increase of about $5.22 per month.

The changes are expected to take place starting on January 1st.

Scranton and Dunmore customers can also expect the change in their bills but due to a settlement, they will see the lowest monthly bill of any of the company’s wastewater systems.

More information and for any customer service questions, check out the website here.