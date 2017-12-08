Talkback 16: Deadly Police Shooting

Posted 6:14 pm, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:14PM, December 8, 2017

Jon Meyer was the target of a caller's criticism yesterday but today Kurt Aaron is the unfortunate one. But first, a few mixed feeling calls about the bank robbery that led to a chase and a deadly police shooting.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s