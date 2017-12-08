Southern Columbia Returns Home After State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYSBURG -- Escorted by fire engines with lights and sirens blaring into the Southern Columbia High School parking lot.

Stepping off the bus as champions!

The Southern Columbia Football Tigers defeated the Wilmington Area Greyhounds by a score of 48 to nothing.

“It's just great jam out to music on the bus all the fire trucks all the fans supporting us it's just great to see it all,” said Elijah Hoffman.

The players used last year's championship game loss as motivation.

Win after win, the Tigers kept their momentum going, completing what amounted to an undefeated season.

Players and coaches celebrated at a victory rally in the Ralpho Township gymnasium in Elysburg.

Reliving their unforgettable year.

Senior Blake Day told the crowd he wanted to win for his brother whose team lost the state championship in 2011.

“We had come back to prove a point and to show everyone the whole state of Pennsylvania what southern Columbia football is all about,” Elijah Hoffman.

Fans cheered for their tigers all season long and driving to Hershey to see them win the championship, was just the icing on the cake.

“It was crazy it was insane so much community support for the team we absolutely love of tigers,” Robin Kranzel.

Head coach Jim Roth called this a tremendous season saying these guys played their best football when it mattered most.

“The thing that's rewarding about this team is that they lost in the finals last year they made a commitment and determined to get back and win a title,” said Roth

With many of their starters returning next year, the southern Columbia tigers are looking to win the state title again in 2018.