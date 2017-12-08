× Shawnee Mountain Ski Area to Open Daily

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Inches of snow can be seen on the slopes at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near Marshalls Creek.

Snow guns have been blasting full force during the early morning hours on cold days.

“We’ve made a ton of snow this week. The temperatures have been cold and it’s been great,” said Rebecca Adelmann, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.

The ski area has been open to skiers and snowboarders for the last two weekends. Starting Saturday, it will be open daily for the season.

Rebecca Adelmann works at Shawnee. She says people have been anxious to get the season started.

“People are coming in to get their season passes and three packs and they are excited to get out on the slopes,” said Adelmann.

Right now, five trails are open at Shawnee but with real snow expected Saturday and colder temperatures on the way, that can change. The plan is to open more soon.

Workers at the resort tell Newswatch 16, the man-made snow is good enough to get the first few layers down on the mountain, but there is nothing better than real snow in early December.

“Natural snow is awesome, it’s the icing on the cake. It just makes skiing and snowboarding so much better here on the mountain,” said Adelmann.

The resort opens Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Managers at the resort say holiday hours will vary. They encourage people to check the ski area website.

