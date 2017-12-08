× Pottsville Offers Free Downtown Parking for Holiday Shoppers

POTTSVILLE — Starting Monday, people won’t have to worry about feeding the meter in downtown Pottsville.

The city is offering free parking for holiday shoppers. Patrick Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers, in downtown Pottsville loves the idea.

“It’s a great idea to help promote local businesses downtown and it is a great way to let people know that Pottsville is alive and well and thriving,” Murphy said.

The owner of Bake Shop VI, Brian Setlock does, too.

“I’m not surprised,” Setlock said. “I think they did it last year and it is a great gesture. It definitely promotes downtown shopping.”

Shoppers can park for free on Centre Street from Mauch Chunk to Nichols Street and on Market Street from Centre Street to Sixth Street. The free parking is only for metered spaces. One hour parking zones will still be monitored.

Shoppers said this is a great way to draw people downtown.

“Yes, free parking will bring me downtown,” Joe Adamick of Pottsville said. “It is a lot easier. You don’t have to worry about change or anything else. Just pop in and park.”

The free parking starts Monday and lasts through Christmas Day.