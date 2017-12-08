× People In The Poconos Preparing For The Snow

MONROE COUNTY — Snow is in the forecast and likely to start falling sometime tomorrow morning with the most expected in the Poconos.

One to three inches are expected and that could make road conditions a little tricky.

At the Lowe’s in Bartonsville, it’s beginning to look a lot like winter.

The shovels and ice melt are out for an easy grab and go.

Across Route 611, mom Samantha Garcia had not one but two grocery carts full of food.

“I got absolutely everything, everything you can possibly imagine, four kids, I have everything,” said Garcia.

It was a busy night at the Shoprite in Mount Pocono as other shoppers were doing the same thing.

“Getting some stuff in case we get some snow,” said Gus Villamar from Mount Pocono. “Yeah, I’m prepared, looking forward to it.”

PennDOT says it treated all the major highways and roads, including Interstate 380, Interstate 80, Route 611 and Route 33.

Still, Brian Houston was here helping his mother stock up extra groceries so she won`t have to leave her house.

“We hope so, we just came up from Jersey so we hope to get everything at the house right now,” said Houston.

“It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky,” said his mother Ellen Houston. As to how she feels about the coming snow: “I’ll look at it out the window if what’s coming what they say is coming.”

Ellen’s grandson, 6-year-old Camden, has other plans.

“I’m going to make a snow globe with my daddy and an igloo,” said Camden.

Sharlene Smith came to buy snacks for her son’s boy scout meeting but not the essentials for the snow.

“No, I actually don’t have what I need, I didn’t do that part, sorry,” said Smith, laughing. “No, I’m so embarrassed!”

Still, people here say there’s always something you realize you need after the storm hits.

“Half of the fun of having a storm is having to go out in the middle of it buy something you forgot,” said Robert Brusca from Lake Harmony.