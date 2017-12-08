Holiday Tradition: Free Movie Event in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family fun, free movie, and free popcorn make up a holiday tradition in Wilkes-Barre.

The curtain goes up on the ninth annual “Holiday Movie Giveaway" at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre this Saturday, December 9, at 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the law firm “Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn.”

This year’s film is Disney’s “Moana.”

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Holiday Movie Giveaway

WHEN: Saturday, December 9

TIME: Doors Open at 12:00 p.m. Movie Starts at 2 p.m.

WHERE: F.M. Kirby Center, downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WHO: For children 12and under, accompanied by an adult.

WHY: Gift to the community from Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn

For more information on the event, click here!