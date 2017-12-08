Holiday Tradition: Free Movie Event in Wilkes-Barre

Family fun, free movie, and free popcorn make up a holiday tradition in Wilkes-Barre.
The curtain goes up on the ninth annual “Holiday Movie Giveaway" at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre this Saturday, December 9, at 2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the law firm “Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn.”
This year’s film is Disney’s “Moana.”
QUICK FACTS:
- WHAT: Holiday Movie Giveaway
- WHEN: Saturday, December 9
- TIME: Doors Open at 12:00 p.m. Movie Starts at 2 p.m.
- WHERE: F.M. Kirby Center, downtown Wilkes-Barre.
- WHO: For children 12and under, accompanied by an adult.
- WHY: Gift to the community from Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn
