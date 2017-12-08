Glinsky Leads Mid Valley To Win Over Montrose

Posted 10:40 pm, December 8, 2017, by

J.J. Glinsky scored a game-high 33 points, and the Mid Valley boys basketball team won their season opener, 57-35 over Montrose.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s