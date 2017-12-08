× Fans Cheer Southern Columbia Championship

HERSHEY — Eight probably isn’t enough for Southern Columbia’s football team.

The Tigers won their eighth state championship Friday afternoon.

Playing center stage at Hersheypark Stadium is nothing new for Southern Columbia High School’s football team. This is the third straight year the Tigers made it to the PIAA state championship game.

“It’s amazing to see all the kids in our grade and even the younger classmen get to be here three years in a row,” said Abby Hager.

Along with the players, the stands were almost filled with fans. School was canceled so everyone could come see the game.

Jeff Fleming played for the Tigers’ state championship teams in 2004, 2005, and 2006. His cousin Julian plays now.

“I know what they’re feeling right now, it’s fantastic and they’re ready to go,” he said.

Fans went wild as the Tigers scored touchdown after touchdown after touchdown.

“We’re just really happy that our boys came out here and did what they needed to do,” said Rilyn Wisloski of Elysburg.

“Our whole community really couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to come out and play for us so it’s an awesome feeling,” said Morgan Marks of Elysburg.

Southern Columbia won 48-0 and got its eighth state title.

“Last year, we were on the other side and we lost. This year, we’re on this side and we’re the winning team. And we’re going to be here two more years!” said Diane Maher.

With quite a few underclassmen returning, fans tell Newswatch 16 they plan on being here next year, too.