× Factoryville Christmas Market

European flair is coming to Factoryville this weekend.

It all surrounds a new event in Wyoming County called the “Factoryville Christmas Market.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Friday.

The market takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Christy Mathewson Field behind Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center.

To find the location, use 179 College Avenue, Factoryville in your GPS.

The market features unique craft, food items, music and horse-drawn carriage rides.

For more information on the festivities, head here to be connected to the market’s Facebook page.

One group spotlighted during Newswatch 16 This Morning was “Voices,” the acapella group from Keystone College. You can catch their free concert after the Christmas Market on Saturday, December 9, at 7 p.m. It’ll take place at Keystone College inside Theatre in Brooks. For more information and to save your seat, head here!