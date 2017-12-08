Dunmore Beats Mt. Carmel Area 56-49 in Girls Basketball Opener

Posted 10:41 pm, December 8, 2017, by

In an early season test for both teams, the Dunmore girls basketball team beat Mt. Carmel Area on the road, 56-49.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

