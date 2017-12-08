In an early season test for both teams, the Dunmore girls basketball team beat Mt. Carmel Area on the road, 56-49.
Dunmore Beats Mt. Carmel Area 56-49 in Girls Basketball Opener
-
Mt. Carmel Area girls basketball
-
Mt. Carmel Area vs Southern Columbia girls soccer
-
Mt. Carmel Area vs Southern Columbia preview
-
Forest City @ Dunmore girls Volleyball
-
Southern Columbia Reaches 16th State Title Game
-
-
Montrose Girls Soccer Advances to District Title Game
-
Southern Columbia vs Dunmore football
-
Southern Columbia on excitement
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #13 2017
-
-
Dunmore Bucks Happy to Practice on Thanksgiving
-
Abington Heights Runs Away From Holy Cross in Boys Basketball Opener
-
Dunmore Faces Challenge With Ligonier Valley