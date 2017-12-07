× Wreaths for Veterans

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — Members of the Coolbaugh Township community came together Thursday afternoon to honor veterans.

Representatives of the Coolbaugh Township Historical Association, the VFW, and other organizations proceeded to all of the cemeteries in the township, placing holiday wreaths along the way.

Marion Jolly of the VFW Post 509 Auxiliary spoke with Newswatch 16 about the event.

“The historical society wanted to honor the veterans for Pearl Harbor Day. By placing wreaths on the cemeteries here and they thought they would like to invite us and we thought that that was an honor to come here and to help participate and they’re allowing us to put poppies on the wreaths,” she said.

The poppies were made by disabled veterans in the township and it helps them know people out there are keeping them in their thoughts.

The Coolbaugh Township Historical Association’s President, Mary Barlieb said, “I think it’s important because we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have veterans. And they are the ones really responsible for our country being what it is today.”

David Pope, a Vietnam combat veteran says he does this for the true heroes, the ones who didn’t make it back and that these public displays are important.

“‘We need to do that. We need to keep it going we need to make sure young people know what it’s all about because it’s too easy to lose this and we can’t lose this because freedom’s not free,” Pope told Newswatch 16.

The placement of these wreaths is not the only thing the CoolbaughTownship Historical Association is doing this holiday season to remember our loved ones. Inside the Wills Mansion and Museum, the association has a memorial tree.

Brian Heverin invites anyone to the museum.

“Anyone who wants to honor the memory of someone it can be done on the Christmas tree. And then we also have candles that we also use to honor members of the association that we lost this year.”

Members of the Coolbaugh Township community want everyone to know that these veterans and loved ones may be gone, but will certainly not be forgotten this holiday season.