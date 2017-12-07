× Vigil Held for Victims of Deadly Fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Dozens gathered to remember two women who lost their lives in a deadly fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Gloria Nieves and Luann Gilroy died on Tuesday after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Lincoln Plaza apartment building.

The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil on Thursday night just outside the building in their honor.

More than 150 people were forced out of their homes following the fire.

A state police fire marshal says there’s too much damage to determine exactly what sparked the blaze in Luzerne County.