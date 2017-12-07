× Trees for Folks in Need This Christmas

KULPMONT — Christmas trees can be expensive, and for some, they are an added expense that is too much to bear this year. One man hopes to provide as many families as possible with fresh-cut trees.

Driving down Chestnut Street in Kulpmont, it’s hard to miss the display of Christmas trees outside Nathan Kort’s house. He’s sold them outside his home for the last three years.

“I would have clients also purchase an extra tree and have me deliver it to a household they were interested in donating a tree at the time,” Kort said.

This year, Kort took a lesson from those clients and is donating fresh-cut Douglas firs to whoever needs them.

“I don’t mind giving a little bit of my money to help out the community members and make their Christmas a little more happy.”

Nathan and his father own a forestry consulting service so it’s important for them to support local farmers. Kort got 20 trees at a reduced rate from a tree farm near Shamokin.

“Oh, they’re beautiful, they’re beautiful. And they’re all sizes,” said Leeann Long of Shamokin.

Long was picking up a tree for a friend’s daughter.

“I know a young girl who is raising four children on her own and I think it would be nice to help her out.”

Kort tells Newswatch 16 the response is overwhelming.

“I didn’t think a small donation like this was going to generate such a response, but I’m happy it did. I’m hoping it can be a model for other people during the holiday season,” he said.

“the trees are available on Chestnut Street in Kulpmont from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first come-first served basis.