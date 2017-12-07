Remembering Pearl Harbor, 76 Years Later

Talkback 16: New Casinos and Criticism

Posted 6:18 pm, December 7, 2017

Talkback callers have a few ideas about where new, smaller casinos should go around the commonwealth. Another caller is critical about on aspect of Talkback but the majority of callers are outraged former state senator Bob Mellow from Lackawanna County is getting his pension, despite a federal guilty plea.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

