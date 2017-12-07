× State Police Give Details of Bank Robbery, Chase, Deadly Shooting

OLD FORGE — State police held a news conference late Thursday afternoon to give details on the bank robbery, chase, and deadly shooting that spanned two counties.

The news conference was held at the Old Forge borough building with state police calling what happened a critical incident.

State police were joined by Old Forge police and the Lackawanna County district attorney.

State police say they are not releasing the name of the man who led officers on that chase but say it all started around 1:30 p.m. when that man reportedly held up a bank in Wyoming and ended up in Old Forge.

They say the man got out of the getaway car, a PT Cruiser, holding a handgun.

State police say multiple shots were fired at the man who later died at Geisinger Community Medical Center a short time later.

“I can confirm at this point that a handgun was recovered at the scene of the termination of the pursuit outside of the PT Cruiser and also confirmed that interviews conducted by investigators at M&T Bank related from witnesses that cash was taken in a cellophane bag and we are confirming at this point that inside the PT Cruiser a cellophane grocery bag containing cash that is visible to us at this point,” said Capt. Chris Paris, Pennsylvania State Police.

No officers or troopers were injured. State police say the officers involved in the shooting are now on administrative leave during the investigation.