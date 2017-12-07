Remembering Pearl Harbor, 76 Years Later

Southern Columbia matching up with Wilmington

Posted 6:57 pm, December 7, 2017, by

Southern Columbia leads the State in scoring at over 50 PPG.  Wilmington, their opponent in the Class 'AA' Title game gave up 42 points in their semifinal win over Washington.  The Tigers are licking their chops at another shootout that would earn them their State Record 8th State Championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s