Southern Columbia leads the State in scoring at over 50 PPG. Wilmington, their opponent in the Class 'AA' Title game gave up 42 points in their semifinal win over Washington. The Tigers are licking their chops at another shootout that would earn them their State Record 8th State Championship.
Southern Columbia matching up with Wilmington
-
Southern Columbia Reaches 16th State Title Game
-
Southern Columbia Makes 16th State Appearance In PIAA State Championship Football Game
-
Southern Columbia Kicker Elijah Hoffman Tops In The State And Classroom
-
Dunmore ready for Southern Columbia
-
Southern Columbia football preps
-
-
Southern Columbia vs Dunmore football
-
Dunmore game plan for Southern Columbia
-
‘Go Tigers!’ – Pep Rally at Southern Columbia
-
Southern Columbia on excitement
-
(14-0) Southern Columbia Tigers Return To Eastern Final To Face The (14-0) Dunmore Bucks
-
-
Southern Columbia on tradition
-
Dunmore up to the challenge
-
Dunmore Beats Ligonier Valley 23-20 to Reach State Semifinals