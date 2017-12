× Reported Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police have the 500 block of South Franklin Street blocked off at this time.

No word yet on any injuries or what led up to the reported shooting in Luzerne County.

WNEP has a crew on the scene and updates will be posted as more information become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.