Remembering Pearl Harbor, 76 Years Later

Remembering Pearl Harbor, 76 Years Later

Posted 9:04 am, December 7, 2017, by

Today marks 76 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

Several American ships were destroyed on that day “which will live in infamy” on December 7, 1941.

Listen to President Roosevelt’s complete “Day of Infamy” speech below.

The USS Arizona still remains sunken along with the remains of some of its crew members.

According to the US census, 2,403 Americans were killed in the attack.

1,178 more were wounded.

See more of our Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day coverage HERE.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment