Remembering Pearl Harbor, 76 Years Later

Today marks 76 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

Several American ships were destroyed on that day “which will live in infamy” on December 7, 1941.

Listen to President Roosevelt’s complete “Day of Infamy” speech below.

The USS Arizona still remains sunken along with the remains of some of its crew members.

According to the US census, 2,403 Americans were killed in the attack.

1,178 more were wounded.

