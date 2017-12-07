Remembering Pearl Harbor, 76 Years Later

Power To Save December, 2017: Women Make Bank in Natural Gas!

Posted 7:54 pm, December 7, 2017, by

Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation, along with the oil and natural gas industry, anticipates huge employment growth in the near future!  Will women and minorities take advantage of the opportunity?  Cabot shows us just how they could.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s