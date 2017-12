Police chase that started in Luzerne Co. ends in Old Forge. Suspect just taken away in an ambulance. @wnep pic.twitter.com/co7lqTb3Yj — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) December 7, 2017

OLD FORGE — A chase that started in Luzerne County involving several police departments has ended in Lackawanna County.

The pursuit ended on Main Street in Old Forge with the suspect taken away in an ambulance.

Neighbors report hearing shots near where the chase ended.

Authorities have not said what led to the chase.

Witnesses say the suspects car is this black PT Cruiser @wnep pic.twitter.com/JHYV0GC0BK — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) December 7, 2017

Developing story, check back for updates