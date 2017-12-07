× More than 100 Jobs Planned for Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG — A snack company based in New York announced it will be relocating to Monroe County, creating more than 100 jobs.

An industrial building in East Stroudsburg has been vacant for more than a year but soon it will be home to a healthy snack company known as Terrafina.

Governor Tom Wolf recently announced the manufacturer will be relocating from New York to Monroe County.

“Well, we are mainly a resort area so manufacturing is important to get more of it, obviously,” said Vince Yanovitch.

According to the governor’s office, Terrafina will be given tax breaks for bringing 120 jobs here to Pennsylvania.

Funding for employee training will also become available.

Monroe County officials say this is a great move for local people looking for work.

“We’ve had a number of companies look at this and we are very pleased that Terrafina has been the company that has chosen to be there. They were the biggest number in regards to jobs, so we are very pleased that they decided to come to our community,” said Chuck Leonard, Pocono Mountain Economic Development Corp.

There were talks of a marijuana company that was interested in building this building, but those plans fell through. Now community members are just happy to see something different move in.

Bill Reese is a borough councilman. He believes this company will do a lot for East Stroudsburg.

“This is a win, 120 jobs, it’s fantastic. Anything for the borough betterment is good for the borough. It’s great,” Reese said.

Owners of the company plan to invest more than $4 million into the project which includes the purchase of the building.

Officials expect the company to move in by the spring.