Luzerne County Man Celebrates 102nd Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP --With the blowing of the candles, Bob Dolbear officially rang in his 102nd birthday in front of a huge crowd at the Village at Greenbriar Assisted Living Facility in Dallas Township on Thursday.

When asked how he's been able to live for so long, he credited his parents.

"I've had a very good life. I came from a very good family and they taught me well. I'm sure that I'm going to have another birthday next year," said Dolbear.

Dolbear has lived quite the life. He was a cryptographer during World War II and served as a principal, teacher and coach at Dallas Township High School.

For his daughter Gloria, seeing her Dad blow out the candles was a special moment.

"It amazes me and it's like borrowed time. You cherish every single moment that you have with him because one never knows. His goal now is to get to 103," said Gloria Williams, Dolbear's daughter.

And inside the walls at Greenbriar, Bob is looked at as a celebrity-type figure, whose personality is contagious.

"His popularity is immeasurable because there isn't one person that is not working here, lives here, that doesn't have something nice to say about Bob and he, in turn, has something night to say about them every day," said Cheryl Howatch, Greenbriar administrator.

Among those in the crowd for Dolbear's birthday were some former students.

"He was the best. Very well respected and everyone thought so highly of him and he was wonderful with the student body and we all loved him," said Carol Crawford, Dallas Township Class of 1969.

When asked what he wished for when he blew out the candles? Simply more life.

"Four more years!" said Dolbear.