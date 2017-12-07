× ‘Go Tigers!’ – Pep Rally at Southern Columbia

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – Cheerleaders, kids holding up signs, and teachers dancing — Southern Columbia School district knows how to throw a pep rally. And they’ve had practice.

“To be there three years in a row speaks volumes for just what they’ve done over their three-year period,” coach Jim Roth said.

The Southern Columbia High School football team has made it to the PIAA state championship game for the third straight year.

“Last year was bittersweet losing 49-7 in a state final game. Usually, we’re doing that to our opponents. Hopefully, tomorrow that’s what the score will be in our favor,” Andrew Bell said.

“Two years ago, we didn’t really get to play and last year I was on an ACL injury. Now this year is finally the big year,” A.J. Goodlunas said.

The Tigers play Wilmington Area High School from western Pennsylvania in the state championships.

“It speaks a lot for the program, the players, the coaching staff, the community, to be in this position for, I guess it’s the 16th time now,” Roth said.

The pep rally got everyone psyched up for the big game.

“You and your friends going out there, playing together as young kids and growing up with each other, this is the moment you want,” Brett Szuler said.

“All we want for Christmas is state championships here at Southern,” Bell said.

The game is at 1 p.m. Friday at Hersheypark Stadium and you can bet the Tigers will have a lot of support.