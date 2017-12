Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Flags across our area are at half-staff on Thursday in honor of the troopers who died at Pearl Harbor.

Newswatch 16 found flags flying low at the federal building, state office building and post office in downtown Scranton.

The surprise attack by the Japanese Navy 76 years ago killed more than 2,300 U.S. soldiers and sailors.

It was the springboard for the United States into World War II.