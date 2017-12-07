The makers of the Super Bright Switch Light claim you can now add super bright LED lighting to closets, patios, kitchen cabinets and basements. Simply peel and stick or use the integrated magnets for metal surfaces and you're done! But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Super Bright Switch Light
-
Does it Really Work: Star Night Laser
-
Does it Really Work: TacGlasses
-
Does It Really Work: End of the Year Raffle
-
Does it Really Work: Power Air Fryer XL
-
Does It Really Work: Sockslider
-
-
Does it Really Work: Flawless Facial Hair Remover
-
Does it Really Work: Climb Cart
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper 5 Minute Chef
-
Does it Really Work: Better Sponge
-
Does It Really Work: Atomic Lighter
-
-
Does it Really Work: Hurricane Fur Wizard
-
Does It Really Work: Atomic Charge Wallet
-
Does it Really Work: GP66 Miracle Cleaner