Deadly Crash Closes North Lanes of Turnpike in Carbon County

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after an early morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday in the north lanes near the Mahoning Valley Exit.

Troopers say a tractor trailer slammed into the back of a car that was broken down in the left lane after it crashed.

The north lanes of the turnpike are closed after that deadly crash in Carbon County.