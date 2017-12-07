Dan Scheib Set For Senior Season Of Wrestling With Tri-Valley Bulldogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The early part of December should prove to be a tough month for Tri-valley wrestler Dan Scheib. After the top hat tournament in Williamsport it's onto the Duals at Blue Mountain then the prestigious Hurricane tournament at Bethlehem Liberty, but for this heavyweight he understands the grind a (39-3) mark took him all the way to the finals last year before being pinned in his last match.

"Talk about the last match down in Hershey? Obviously that was probably a low moment, but to be a state runner-up pretty cool deal? Yes it's pretty neat but at the same time it's kind of bittersweet because it didn't end the way that I wanted it to," said Dan Scheib.

"What do you remember about the pin? He was in on a shot and kind of came up slow and he just got head locked," said Dave Boltz.

That probably wasn't the lowest moment for Scheib, missing his entire sophomore year was, after tearing his ACL during football.

"How exciting was last year for you after coming off that ACL the year before and not being able to wrestle? It was pretty great just to be able to come back after a set back so it's pretty neat," said Dan.

Scheib is compact and quick so that helps him get in on shots earning points in the 285lb weight class, and there is only one goal for this senior and that 's a state title.

"It can be tough at times to move them but at the same time it's a little easier because I am faster than some of them," said Dan.

"He works really hard. He wrestles like a light heavyweight. It makes it harder for other heavyweights to wrestle him because he is so fast," added Dave.

It seems football and wrestling are intertwined Bloomsburg, ESU, and Rider for wrestling and Lycoming, Wilkes and ESU have showed interest for football.

"I'm really not trying to focus on the pressure of picking a school just focus on wrestling right now so see how it goes," added Dan.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Schuylkill County.