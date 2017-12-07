× Affordable Care Act: New Signup Deadline Approaches

For a number of people in our area, it’s another thing to add to that holiday to do list!

It surrounds signing up for healthcare if you don’t receive it from your employer.

The deadline to sign up for the Affordable Care Act also known as “Obamacare” is approaching. It’s December 15 unless individuals have special enrollment.

The December 15 deadline is much earlier this year compared to last year’s January 31.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with professionals at Wilkes University on Thursday.

The crew explained the importance of signing up because of potential penalties. They also highlighted a free program the pharmacy department is offering this Saturday to help people navigate the healthcare signups.

Organizers say the event is geared toward people who primarily don’t have insurance or can’t afford the insurance they presently have in place. If you don’t have insurance, you could face a penalty of $695 per person per year or more depending on your income.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Saturday, December 9

WHERE: Henry Student Center at Wilkes University (parking will be available behind the building)

ADDRESS: 84 West South Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

APPOINTMENTS ENCOURAGED: 570-408-4290

WHAT TO BRING:

Estimated household income.

Social security numbers of people in the household.

Immigration documentation (if you are not a U.S. citizen).

If you can’t make Saturday’s event, contact the Advocacy Alliance at 877-315-6855.