Remembering Pearl Harbor, 76 Years Later

14th Annual Free Skate Held to Benefit Toys For Tots

Posted 9:43 pm, December 7, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of people gathered at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Luzerne County on Thursday for a chance to skate on the ice normally occupied by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The annual open skate benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots program.

Skaters were asked to make a $5 donation or bring an unwrapped toy that Toys For Tots will use to make sure less fortunate children have a special holiday season.

“I think it’s good to spend time with your friends and give to the kids that can’t have their own things for Christmas,” said Ashtun Pimm of Dallas.

Toys For Tots raised more than $1,500 at the 14th annual free skate.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s