× 14th Annual Free Skate Held to Benefit Toys For Tots

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of people gathered at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Luzerne County on Thursday for a chance to skate on the ice normally occupied by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The annual open skate benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots program.

Skaters were asked to make a $5 donation or bring an unwrapped toy that Toys For Tots will use to make sure less fortunate children have a special holiday season.

“I think it’s good to spend time with your friends and give to the kids that can’t have their own things for Christmas,” said Ashtun Pimm of Dallas.

Toys For Tots raised more than $1,500 at the 14th annual free skate.