Wet Weather Doesn’t Dampen ‘Late Shoppers Night’ in Selinsgrove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE -- The dreary, wet weather didn't dampen spirits as one community in Snyder County kicked off its holiday shopping season.

“Late Shoppers Night” was held in downtown Selinsgrove on Tuesday. It's the day when local businesses keep their doors open late into the night.

Stores stay open well into the night to both promote local businesses as well as kick off the holiday shopping season.

“Yeah, I think it's a great community thing. It brings people together,” said shopper Karen Teisher.

Several vendors set up tables inside All Saints Episcopal Church, including first-time vendor Ross Smoker.

“It's my first time. I just retired, so this is my hobby now. I'm doing this, and I'm going to do a little more of it,” said Smoker. “This is my first time, so I don't know how I'll make out.”

“I'm visiting my mom. I live in Atlanta, but I grew up here,” said Jennifer Winterscheidt. “And she said it was Late Shoppers Night, so I decided--she decided--we'd come see what they have.”

Organizer Helen Walter says they did cancel the horse-drawn carriage rides due to the rain. They also moved the hot cider and roasted chestnut station into the church with the vendors. She says they've had bad weather the last four years, and it actually seems to boost sales.

“People stay inside a little bit longer. They look a little longer, spend a little more time, and then spend a little bit more money,” said Walter.

Vendors were also set up inside Isabella's Restaurant. Isabella’s manager John Mazurie says it's beneficial for everyone.

“Yeah, we're really glad to promote local vendors and small businesses here, and it's mutually beneficial with our restaurant. We're glad to have people in the restaurant,” said Mazurie.

Many vendors provide special discounts on Late Shoppers Night.

“We would typically do something like that for Late Shoppers Night. It might be 15 percent,” said George Herrold, the owner of Graci’s Flowers and Gifts who was offering 15 percent off all purchases. “It might be something else, but we normally do something for the people that come out.”

Most businesses said they planned to close up around 11 p.m., but others said they'd stay open until midnight if shoppers were still coming out.