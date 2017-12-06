Two Men Honored by Coast Guard for Saving Friend’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The U.S. Coast Guard honored two men in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night after they saved their friend's life during a fishing trip.

The Coast Guard recognized Michael Likens, of Shavertown, and Richard Snowden, of Dallas, with Certificates of Merit at a ceremony at King's College.

The two were on a fishing trip on Lake Ontario in July when their friend had a heart attack and collapsed on deck. For 20 minutes they gave him CPR, keeping him alive until the Coast Guard and emergency crews could reach them.

"I'm glad that I was certified and knew what to do at the right time and was able to help the best I possibly could," Likens said.

"Well, it was very challenging. We were in some rough water, and of course there's a boat full speed coming back into port, so it was very challenging," said Snowden.

"This is fantastic. This is one of the better parts of the job, to get to recognize the civilians who are out helping us with our job and saving their friend's life. It's fantastic," said Cdr. Kurt Clarke, U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says only a few Certificates of Merit are given out each year nationwide.