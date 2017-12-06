Shopping With Cops In Dickson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY---It is not often you get to shop with a cop, but that's just what about a dozen kids from the Dickson City Civic Center got a chance to do at Target Wednesday night.

The third annual holiday "Shop With a Cop" event was sponsored by the Dickson City Police with help from Olyphant Police.

"We enjoy getting out in the community as much as we can and showing that we do have a lighter side to our job,” said Dickson City Patrolman Michael Fredericks.

Kids got partnered with police officers from Dickson City and Olyphant.

Area businesses chipped in to give each child a $100 Target gift card.

"I think it is amazing, it gives them such an opportunity to be so close with the law enforcement, to see a positive side from it,” said Stephanie Zimmerman, a parent from Dickson City.

The kids shopped for friends and family, one child even bought a gift to donate to someone less fortunate.

His mom was proud, to say the least.

"It makes my heart full of joy just, it's amazing, I didn't expect you to tell me that. He was so lucky to be invited to this and Dickson City police officers and target for doing this. I'm just so happy," said Michele Yarnes of Dickson City.

And after the kids shopped, they got some help with gift wrap.

They say they had a blast.

Benjamin Riggall, of Dickson City, said his favorite part was shopping for his family.

He thanked the police officer that helped him.

Then, suddenly, a fire truck pulled in front of Target with two very special guests: Santa and Mrs. Claus.

While the kids visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Target employees were doing some shopping of their own: buying gifts off the kids' wish lists.