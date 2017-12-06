× Post Office Business Brisk as Holidays Approach

WILLIAMSPORT — If you want those holiday gifts to make it on time, you might want to start thinking about sending your packages soon.

This year, the United States Postal Service projects its busiest day of the season will be on December 18.

Some people in Lycoming County sent packages on Wednesday in hopes of beating the crowds later this month.

Just shy of three weeks until Christmas and business at the post office in Williamsport was steady.

Right now, there’s little to no wait. But give it a few days.

The United States Postal Service is about to get slammed with business as it does every year just before the holiday. According to the postal service, its busiest day of the season should be December 18.

Mary Woods is ahead of the curve.

“I always try to get the packages in the mail early so I don’t have to wait in line.”

If you are planning a trip to the post office soon, the workers there have a few tips that could help move the line a little faster.

“Solid box, plenty of tape, I like lots of tape. You don’t want anything to happen. Fix that label firmly. Put a label inside,” advised Scot Bower.

If you haven’t shipped your holiday cards and packages, don’t worry there’s still plenty of time.

But you might want to mark your calendar.

“First class packages should be mailed by the 19th,” Bower said. “Priority Mail which is two to three days delivery, but get it in before the 20th or by the 20th. Express Mail deadline is the 22nd.”

But if you ask the workers, they’ll tell you the best practice is come early and prepared.

“The right time is right away is the right time. Get them in the mail as soon as you can.”

This post office in Williamsport is open 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. almost every day.