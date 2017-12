× Phone Scam Circulates Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY– If you live in Luzerne County and get a call from someone saying you missed jury duty and will be arrested if you don’t pay a fine, hang up. It’s a scam.

The sheriff’s department says several residents have received calls from people posing as county workers.

The scam has netted thousands of dollars.

If you are a victim or received one of these phone calls, you are asked to contact the Luzerne County district attorney.