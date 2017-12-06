× Holidays at Hometown Market

HOMETOWN — Shopping malls and plazas aren’t the only places in our area busy before Christmas. A lot of people looking for unique gifts or homemade holiday decorations, head to the Hometown Farmers Market in Schuylkill County.

In addition to the normal items you may have seen at the popular flea market, vendors like Luann Prokop with Lovingly Creations, change their items to meet the seasonal needs. She creates holiday decorations for your door or mantelpiece.

“Each one’s different, unique, one of a kind and I just love being here. There’s always a beautiful influx of new vendors that offer some amazing different unique items,” says Luann.

Some vendors say if you’re looking for a deal, the market might be the place to find items you’ve seen elsewhere for a fraction of the price.

Annie Stoffey of Coaldale was at the market today shopping for holiday food items. “Right now I am getting different things for Christmas. I’m getting the Christmas kielbasa, and the breads for the dips, and just, you never know what you’re going to find; there’s many wonderful things here,” she told Newswatch 16.

Carmen Traistaru sells artisan cheeses that she says are perfect for entertaining. “Sometimes for party, you use this kind of cheese on the side of the ring bologna and smoked cheese. Oh boy and a glass of wine and you can sleep like a baby,” says Carmen.

If you want to offer homemade baked goods at your holiday party or find a collectible gift, vendors and shoppers at the Hometown Market say you might find what you are looking for there in Schuylkill County.