WILKES-BARRE-- Flames broke out at a home in Wilkes-Barre that was set on fire once before.

The vacant property along South Fulton Street caught fire a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the city's fire chief, this same property along with two other neighboring homes caught fire in the past.

That fire was ruled to be a case of arson.

There is no word yet on the cause of this fire in Wilkes-Barre.