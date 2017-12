× Contractor Accused of Giving Drugs to Inmates

SCRANTON– A contractor from our area has been charged with giving drugs to inmates at the Lackawanna County Prison.

According to the state attorney general’s office, Jerry Defazio of Archbald provided drugs like oxycodone to inmates between November of 2015 and April of 2016.

It allegedly happened while Defazio was working as a contract employee with the prison in Scranton.