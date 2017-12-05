× Woman Sentenced for Mail Fraud

SCRANTON — A bookkeeper will spend six months in jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer in Susquehanna County.

Joann Palmatier of Great Bend was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Scranton.

Palmatier was charged with one count of mail fraud. Authorities say she used company checks to pay her own bills while employed by Custom Machining. Investigators said she stole about $95,000 while she was the bookkeeper at the business in Great Bend between 2009 and 2014.

Attorneys said Palmatier has paid back about $95,000, but in court, prosecutors said she still owes about $100,000 in restitution.