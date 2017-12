Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- A snapshot of time was buried on a college campus in Luzerne County on Tuesday.

Back in October, staff at Luzerne County Community College unearthed a time capsule as part of the institution's 50th-anniversary celebration.

Fast forward to now, and that same capsule was re-buried with some new items, including pictures and a few college publications from this year.

Officials plan to dig up the capsule again in 2042 for the school's 75th anniversary.